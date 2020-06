Three people died as a result of a traffic accident in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Driver of Daewoo Tico lost control of the car, drove off the road and turned over on the 52nd kilometer of Myrzake — Kara-Shoro highway. Three people died at the scene from injuries, one was injured.

Rescuers pulled out the bodies of the dead and handed them over to ambulance staff. The injured was hospitalized.