Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Yakutia and India

At least 170 Kyrgyzstanis returned to Bishkek from Yakutia, 10 — from India. Press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Yakutsk — Bishkek charter flight operated by Yakutia airline was organized. At least 170 citizens returned home.

«The list of passengers on the flight included students — citizens of Kyrgyzstan studying at Yakut universities, pregnant women and children, as well as people with serious illnesses and in need of urgent return to their homeland,» the Foreign Ministry said.

At least 10 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned from India.

All the arrivals were placed under observation for appropriate medical procedures.

From June 16 to 28, the Indian side plans to operate a number of charter flights from the Kyrgyz Republic to evacuate Indian citizens to their homeland.
