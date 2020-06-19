47 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Egypt

At least 47 Kyrgyzstanis returned to Bishkek from Egypt. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Cairo at Almaty International Airport by a charter flight of the Egyptian Air Cairo airline, from which they were transported by special transport to Bishkek.

At least 26 students and 21 citizens who had previously left for Egypt with tourist and private purposes returned to Kyrgyzstan.

All passengers will be placed in an observation unit for undergoing appropriate medical procedures.