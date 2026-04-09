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Visa-free regime introduced with Egypt for holders of diplomatic passports

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying an agreement with Egypt that abolishes visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports.

The document, previously adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh, completes the domestic procedures required to launch the simplified travel regime.

Under the new law, holders of diplomatic and service passports of Kyrgyzstan, as well as holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports of Egypt, can cross borders without prior visa arrangements.

They will be allowed to stay in the host country without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.
link: https://24.kg/english/369639/
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