President Jeenbekov talks over the phone with Nursultan Nazarbayev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov talked over the phone with the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished Nursultan Nazarbayev a speedy and complete recovery. The President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized the contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of Kyrgyz-Kazakhstani cooperation based on good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance.

The parties also noted that countries can overcome the consequences of coronavirus infection only through joint efforts aimed at protecting the lives and health of citizens, as well as maintaining the economy of the states.

Nursultan Nazarbayev tested positive for coronavirus.