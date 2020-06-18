16:59
Nursultan Nazarbayev tests positive for coronavirus

Nursultan Nazarbayev tested positive for coronavirus. Tengrinews.kz reports.

«At present, the first president of Kazakhstan is in self-isolation. Unfortunately, his latest test for coronavirus showed a positive result. There is no cause for concern. Nursultan Nazarbayev continues to work remotely,» the media outlet reports.

At least 335 Kazakhstanis got infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Earlier, press service of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported that quarantine measures will be stepped up over the coming weekend due to the growing coronavirus threat in several cities of Kazakhstan, including Almaty and Nur-Sultan. Work of shopping and entertainment centers, trading houses, chain stores, indoor food and non-food markets, bazaars, fitness centers is suspended in the cities of the country; work of public transport is limited. Parks, public gardens, promenades, beaches, water parks are also temporary closed.
