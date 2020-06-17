15:06
Kyrgyzstani wanted for murder arrested in Moscow

A Kyrgyzstani, who is wanted for murder, was detained in Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The detained man, born in 1974, a native of Jalal-Abad region, was put on the wanted list by the police in 2011. Criminal proceedings under the Article «Intentional murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic were instituted against him.

The man was wanted for the murder committed in 1997 in Bishkek. The issue of his extradition to Kyrgyzstan is currently being decided.
