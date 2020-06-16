16:16
Majority coalition approves Kubatbek Boronov as technical Prime Minister

Coalition of the parliamentary majority supported the candidacy of Kubatbek Boronov for the post of technical Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made unanimously.

The program, structure and composition of the Government were also approved.

A deputy Mirlan Zheenchoroev asked how many members of the Government would participate in the elections and with whom Kubatbek Boronov would continue working. «We discussed it. Everyone agreed that we won’t participate in the elections,» Kubatbek Boronov assured.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev resigned last night. He had worked as head of the Cabinet for two years. During this time, the entire composition of the Government has been replaced by 90 percent.
