10:11
USD 74.88
EUR 84.35
RUB 1.06
English

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigned. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev addressed the people of Kyrgyzstan.

«In connection with the accusations made against the Government within a criminal case involving extension and renewal of radio frequency resources, in the interests of an objective and comprehensive investigation and in order to avoid accusations of exerting pressure on the investigating authorities, I decided to take short-term leave. I have already said and I would like to stress again that I have nothing to do with this case, and the accusations made against me have no basis. During my two-week vacation, the investigating authorities did not contact me with any questions. I am sure that the investigation will put everything in its place and identify the true perpetrators of the violation of the law. But, unfortunately, the investigation is still pending. In today’s difficult conditions, when the country confronts the threat of coronavirus infection and struggles with its effects for the economy, the Government must work stably and enjoy the full confidence of citizens, and the situation of uncertainty interferes with the full-fledged work of the Cabinet.

With this in mind, I decided to resign as Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic. I would like to thank the President, Jeenbekov Sooronbai Sharipovich, deputies of the Parliament, members of the Government and all Kyrgyzstanis for their continued support for more than two years of my work as prime minister,» the text of the address says.

The ex-head of the Cabinet of Ministers believes that the Government has coped with the main tasks of ensuring macroeconomic stability and creating a foundation for further sustainable development of the economy.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev states that he had always worked honestly and openly, tried to make positive contribution to the common goal.
link: https://24.kg/english/156132/
views: 178
Print
Related
Head of State Committee of Information Technologies resigns
Nazgul Tashpaeva and Oleg Pankratov relieved of their posts
Prime Minister instructs to investigate case of FMC doctors, punish guilty
Chief Doctor of Bishkek Sanitary Epidemiological Surveillance Center quits
Mayor of Balykchy Marat Kudaibergenov resigns
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges not to panic
Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan ready to step down
Head of Education Department of Bishkek City Hall resigns
Head of State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov dismissed
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev: Chui region should become development leader
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
16 June, Tuesday
10:00
Kubatbek Boronov may become new head of Government in Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov may become new head of Government in K...
09:52
Restructuring of loans amounts to half of loan portfolio of banks in Kyrgyzstan
09:11
Seven doctors of Traumatology and Orthopedics Center test positive for COVID-19
09:05
Domestic violence in Suzak: Victim refuses help of human rights defenders
08:52
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns
15 June, Monday
19:45
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
19:40
Part of World Bank's loan of $ 55 mln to be spent on modernization of schools
19:27
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection
19:18
$ 2.6 million allocated to Kyrgyzstan to adapt to climate change
16:35
Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan concerned about excessive fines