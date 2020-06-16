Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigned. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev addressed the people of Kyrgyzstan.

«In connection with the accusations made against the Government within a criminal case involving extension and renewal of radio frequency resources, in the interests of an objective and comprehensive investigation and in order to avoid accusations of exerting pressure on the investigating authorities, I decided to take short-term leave. I have already said and I would like to stress again that I have nothing to do with this case, and the accusations made against me have no basis. During my two-week vacation, the investigating authorities did not contact me with any questions. I am sure that the investigation will put everything in its place and identify the true perpetrators of the violation of the law. But, unfortunately, the investigation is still pending. In today’s difficult conditions, when the country confronts the threat of coronavirus infection and struggles with its effects for the economy, the Government must work stably and enjoy the full confidence of citizens, and the situation of uncertainty interferes with the full-fledged work of the Cabinet.

With this in mind, I decided to resign as Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic. I would like to thank the President, Jeenbekov Sooronbai Sharipovich, deputies of the Parliament, members of the Government and all Kyrgyzstanis for their continued support for more than two years of my work as prime minister,» the text of the address says.

The ex-head of the Cabinet of Ministers believes that the Government has coped with the main tasks of ensuring macroeconomic stability and creating a foundation for further sustainable development of the economy.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev states that he had always worked honestly and openly, tried to make positive contribution to the common goal.