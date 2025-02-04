13:29
USD 87.45
EUR 89.58
RUB 0.88
English

Mikhail Mishustin and Adylbek Kasymaliev talk over the phone

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev three days after their meeting in Almaty during a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The press service of the Russian Prime Minister reported.

The topic of the last conversation was the development of agreements on increasing Russia-Kyrgyzstan trade and economic cooperation reached at a recent meeting of the heads of government.

Recall, during a face-to-face meeting in Kazakhstan, Mikhail Mishustin drew his colleague’s attention to the problem of pressure on Russian investors. Adylbek Kasymaliev, in turn, said that upon returning to Bishkek, he would sort out the current situation and separately contact the head of the Russian Cabinet on this issue.

During the telephone conversation, the Prime Ministers also «confirmed the importance of further strengthening practical cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in all areas of mutual interest.»
link: https://24.kg/english/318851/
views: 169
Print
Related
Tax Service Chair comments on Mishustin's statement about pressure on business
Kasymaliev and Mishustin discuss protection of Russian investors in Kyrgyzstan
Another group of Russian language teachers arrives from Russia in Kyrgyzstan
Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperation program in Moscow
Prime Ministers of three countries meet to discuss state border issues
Kyrgyzstan increases gas imports from Russia — National Statistical Committee
Period of stay of foreigners in Russia without visa to be reduced from 2025
Two customs officers arrested in Russia for extortion in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers
Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
4 February, Tuesday
12:54
NENK to repair 23 substations in Chui region, power outages possible NENK to repair 23 substations in Chui region, power ou...
12:29
EEC predicts positive dynamics of business activity in Kyrgyzstan
12:16
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with CIS Ambassadors in Moscow
12:05
Man detained for sale of weapons in Bishkek and Chui region
11:52
Mikhail Mishustin and Adylbek Kasymaliev talk over the phone