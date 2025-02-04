Mikhail Mishustin and Adylbek Kasymaliev talk over the phone

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev three days after their meeting in Almaty during a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The press service of the Russian Prime Minister reported.

The topic of the last conversation was the development of agreements on increasing Russia-Kyrgyzstan trade and economic cooperation reached at a recent meeting of the heads of government.

Recall, during a face-to-face meeting in Kazakhstan, Mikhail Mishustin drew his colleague’s attention to the problem of pressure on Russian investors. Adylbek Kasymaliev, in turn, said that upon returning to Bishkek, he would sort out the current situation and separately contact the head of the Russian Cabinet on this issue.

During the telephone conversation, the Prime Ministers also «confirmed the importance of further strengthening practical cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in all areas of mutual interest.»