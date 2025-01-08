Prime Ministers of three countries meet to discuss state border issues

A trilateral meeting was held between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties noted that this meeting was held within the framework of previously reached agreements on state border issues between the heads of the three countries, who have consistently emphasized their commitment to strengthening cooperation and regional integration.

The prime ministers emphasized that the states have great potential for strengthening interaction in such key areas as trade, logistics, water, energy, cultural and humanitarian ties. An important component of the partnership, in their opinion, is the development of cross-border and interregional cooperation, which will become the engine for intensifying interaction between the countries.

In addition, the meeting participants noted the completion of the process of delimitation of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and the exchange of instruments of ratification of the agreement «On the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border».

The agreement on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan of December 4, 2024 notes the special importance of completing the process of describing the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The working groups need to prepare the final documents in the shortest possible time.

Following the meeting, the heads of government expressed confidence that the meeting would shape the future of the region for decades to come in the interests of the well-being of peoples and states. The meeting of the heads of state, which will take place in the future, will contribute to the development of good-neighborly relations and multifaceted partnership between the fraternal states.

It is important to note that the meeting took place at the junction of the state borders of the three countries — in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, Fergana region of Uzbekistan and Sughd region of Tajikistan.