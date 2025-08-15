Russian PM presents textbooks to Kyrgyzstan — Japarov meets with Mishustin

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on his first official visit.

The parties discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan-Russia relations, measures to boost trade turnover, prospects for investment cooperation, and the development of educational, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

The head of state emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and Russia are united at all levels of intergovernmental cooperation by a shared commitment to strengthening allied relations and advancing together. He noted the active collaboration within integration associations such as the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, and SCO.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that in the face of modern challenges, deepening interaction within these formats is becoming increasingly important, highlighting the role of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in driving integration processes within the Union.

Mikhail Mishustin conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Sadyr Japarov’s recent visit to Moscow gave new impetus to bilateral relations.

He stressed that Russia remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s key foreign trade partners, with 1,700 Russian companies operating in the republic under favorable conditions.

The Russian Prime Minister underscored the importance of interregional cooperation: 80 Russian regions maintain direct ties with Kyrgyzstan, and the 12th Interregional Forum, featuring new projects, will be held in the country in the near future.

Mikhail Mishustin paid special attention to cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the project to build nine schools.

According to TASS, Mishustin brought Russian-language textbooks for schools with Kyrgyz as the language of instruction.

«We are sincerely interested in developing our cultural and humanitarian ties and are steadily working on the strategic project — your joint decision with Vladimir Vladimirovich to open nine Russian schools in Kyrgyzstan, offering dual diplomas in line with both Kyrgyz and Russian standards. And of course, we would like to thank you for the careful and attentive approach you take to the use of the Russian language. On this occasion, Sadyr Nurgozhoevich, I have brought you Russian-language textbooks, which I hope will be studied by the children of Kyrgyzstan,» Mishustin said.