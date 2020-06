Four people were injured in traffic accident in Batken region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to it, four men were injured in Buzhum village as a result of a collision of Hyundai Porter and VAZ 2107 vehicles.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergencies took the injured out of cars and handed them over to ambulance workers. Causes of the traffic accident are being investigated.