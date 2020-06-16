Kyrgyzstan develops portal for distance education

An online portal for organizing distance education at secondary specialized educational institutions has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications reports.

The portal allows teachers of secondary vocational schools to conduct distance lectures and classes, and students — to participate in them through a mobile phone, smart device or personal computer.

«The portal was introduced in pilot mode at 15 colleges, on the basis of which each educational institution launched its own individual online resource for distance education. They download material, create test tasks. Teachers have already begun to evaluate students’ assignments,» the state committee noted.

After streamlining the process, officials will consider widespread use of the portal at educational institutions.