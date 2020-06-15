Man torturing his wife arrested for 15 days in Kyrgyzstan

A man who tortured his wife in Suzak district was arrested for 15 days, police department of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan reports. The decision was made by the Suzak District Court.

The victim herself appealed to the police with a statement. The man was detained.

This case caused a massive public outcry. It turned out that the woman was tortured after she returned home late.

Earlier, the woman was diagnosed with brain concussion. A video where a man tortures and beats a woman appeared on social media. It shows that her hands are tied, tires with bricks hang on her neck. The man pours the woman with cold water and hits her face several times. At the same time, he asks to shoot this on video.