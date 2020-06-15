09:50
USD 74.78
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.08
English

Man torturing his wife arrested for 15 days in Kyrgyzstan

A man who tortured his wife in Suzak district was arrested for 15 days, police department of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan reports. The decision was made by the Suzak District Court.

The victim herself appealed to the police with a statement. The man was detained.

This case caused a massive public outcry. It turned out that the woman was tortured after she returned home late.

Earlier, the woman was diagnosed with brain concussion. A video where a man tortures and beats a woman appeared on social media. It shows that her hands are tied, tires with bricks hang on her neck. The man pours the woman with cold water and hits her face several times. At the same time, he asks to shoot this on video.
link: https://24.kg/english/155981/
views: 81
Print
Related
Family violence suspects to be detained for 48 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Court dismisses domestic violence case in Issyk-Kul region
Man severely beats his wife in Karakol city
Quarrels, domestic violence cases in families become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan
Crisis centers may resume work in Bishkek
Domestic violence grows by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan
56 domestic violence facts registered in Osh region during state of emergency
Expert of Presidential Administration detained for beating wife in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis join campaign for women's rights abroad
Rally against violence takes place in Nookat
Popular
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
15 June, Monday
09:31
Fast food outlet explodes in Bishkek Fast food outlet explodes in Bishkek
09:25
437 more Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Moscow
09:12
Man torturing his wife arrested for 15 days in Kyrgyzstan
08:53
Unknown persons rob bank in Bishkek
13 June, Saturday
15:03
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:52
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
13:40
Income tax increase for mining enterprises in Kyrgyzstan to scare investors away
12:58
355 Kyrgyzstanis with children arrive in Osh city from Moscow
12:49
Passenger minibus turns over in Panfilovka village, two people killed