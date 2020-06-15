15:55
List of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities made public

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan compiled another schedule of flights from Bishkek and Osh until June 21. Seats on board are provided to citizens who have the right to enter the Russian Federation.

  • Bishkek — Kazan flight will be operated on June 17 at 8.00.

Citizens residing in the republics of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Udmurtia, Mari El, Chuvashia, Mordovia; Orenburg, Kirov, Ulyanovsk, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod Oblasts can leave the republic by the flight.

  • Bishkek — Yakutsk flight will be operated on June 19 at 12.00.

It can be used by citizens who live in Amur, Magadan, Sakhalin, Irkutsk Oblasts, the Jewish Autonomous Oblast, Transbaikal, Kamchatka, Primorsky, Krasnoyarsk, Khabarovsk Krai, the Republics of Buryatia, Sakha (Yakutia), Chukotka Autonomous Region.

  • Osh — Moscow flight will be operated on June 20 at 12.30.

It is for citizens who live in Moscow city, Moscow, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl, Bryansk, Oryol, Lipetsk, Tambov, Voronezh, Kursk, Pskov, Novgorod, Vologda, Kostroma, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza Oblasts, Republic of Mordovia, Ulyanovsk Oblast, Kaliningrad Oblast.

  • Bishkek — Moscow flight will be operated on June 21 at 16.05.

It will be operated for citizens who live in Moscow city, Moscow, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl, Bryansk, Oryol, Lipetsk, Tambov, Voronezh, Kursk, Pskov, Novgorod, Vologda, Kostroma, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza Oblasts, Republic of Mordovia, Ulyanovsk Oblast, Kaliningrad Oblast.

For questions of a flight status and possibility of departure, call the Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic by phone: 0312612615, 0312612617; to the Consulate General in Osh city by phone: 0558909005, 322288221.
