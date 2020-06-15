Domestic violence in Suzak: Woman forgives husband, asks to release him

Victim of domestic violence, beaten up in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan by her husband, wrote a counter statement. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

The woman wrote that she had forgiven the offender. Despite the counter statement, the investigation of this case continues.

Recall, a video where a man tortures and beats a woman appeared on social media. It shows that woman’s hands are tied, tires with bricks hang on her neck. The man pours her with cold water and hits her face several times. At the same time, he asks to shoot this on video.

He was arrested for 15 days by a court order.