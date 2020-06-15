437 more Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Moscow

At least 437 citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Bishkek from Moscow on June 14. The Republican Emergency Response Center said.

The Moscow — Bishkek flight was operated by Aeroflot airline.

The center noted that the number of people wishing to return home is still large. Therefore, passengers were selected on the basis of personal applications of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic on humanitarian criteria. In particular, women, who are in late pregnancy and having young children under two years old, as well as citizens with serious illnesses and good reasons for return associated with the death of close relatives, were selected for the flight.

All arrived citizens will be placed in an observation unit to undergo established medical procedures.