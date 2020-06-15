09:50
USD 74.78
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.08
English

Unknown persons rob bank in Bishkek

Unknown people robbed Keremet Bank in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the robbery occurred on May 13 at about 13.00.

The police received call about the bank robbery at about 13.20. Policemen found out at the scene that two unknown masked men with a pistol of an unknown model entered the bank’s premises, attacked a guard who had nothing except a rubber stick. The attackers took money from the cash register.

«A bank employee managed to press an alarm button. A security response team arrived in 13 minutes. Pre-trial proceedings have begun under the Article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Examinations have been appointed. The robbers stole 700,000 soms,» the Internal Affairs Department said.
link: https://24.kg/english/155980/
views: 102
Print
Related
Baktybek Shamkeev leaves post of head of Aiyl Bank
Robbery suspects arrested in Bishkek
Health Ministry confirms coronavirus in two employees of RSK Bank
BTA Bank ceases its activities in Kyrgyzstan
Temporary administration mode extended at Eurasian Savings Bank
Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region
Car, money taken away from foreigner in Sokuluk district, criminals arrested
Bank robbery in Bishkek. Criminals steal over 1 million soms
Commercial bank robbed in Bishkek
Suspect in robbery attacks policemen with knife
Popular
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
15 June, Monday
09:31
Fast food outlet explodes in Bishkek Fast food outlet explodes in Bishkek
09:25
437 more Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Moscow
09:12
Man torturing his wife arrested for 15 days in Kyrgyzstan
08:53
Unknown persons rob bank in Bishkek
13 June, Saturday
15:03
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:52
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
13:40
Income tax increase for mining enterprises in Kyrgyzstan to scare investors away
12:58
355 Kyrgyzstanis with children arrive in Osh city from Moscow
12:49
Passenger minibus turns over in Panfilovka village, two people killed