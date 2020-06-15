Unknown persons rob bank in Bishkek

Unknown people robbed Keremet Bank in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the robbery occurred on May 13 at about 13.00.

The police received call about the bank robbery at about 13.20. Policemen found out at the scene that two unknown masked men with a pistol of an unknown model entered the bank’s premises, attacked a guard who had nothing except a rubber stick. The attackers took money from the cash register.

«A bank employee managed to press an alarm button. A security response team arrived in 13 minutes. Pre-trial proceedings have begun under the Article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Examinations have been appointed. The robbers stole 700,000 soms,» the Internal Affairs Department said.