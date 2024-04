Robbers, including minors, were detained in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of the capital reported.

A foreigner contacted the police and said that unknown people, threatening with a gun, took away his mobile phone worth 20,000 soms and bank cards.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article «Robbery». Men and two teenagers were detained.

The police exposed a well-coordinated criminal scheme specializing in robbery attacks on foreign citizens. The investigation is ongoing.