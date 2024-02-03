15:55
Kyrgyz-Czech Bank does not exist in Kyrgyzstan, National Bank warns

Kyrgyz-Czech Bank OJSC account appeared on Instagram. The press service of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is said that the bank positions itself as the first bank in Kyrgyzstan with Czech capital, providing banking services.

«We officially warn that such a bank is not listed in the register of commercial banks of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic. The National Bank has not received any applications for establishment of this bank. Therefore, we ask citizens to be careful,» the National Bank said.
link: https://24.kg/english/285859/
views: 82
