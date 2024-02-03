11:41
Unknown persons rob foreign students in Bishkek

Suspects of attacking foreign students were detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of the capital reported.

The police received a report about a robbery in an apartment where foreign citizens lived.

«The police established that unknown persons, threatening with a knife, took away mobile phones and $500,» the statement says.

A criminal case was opened on robbery, and six people were detained. It became known that a girl knocked on the foreigners’ apartment and asked to use the restroom. When they let her in, men broke in and robbed the students.

Investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/285830/
