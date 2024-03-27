17:06
Akylbek Japarov discusses joint projects with Deputy Chairman of Gazprombank

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov received the delegation of Gazprombank JSC led by Deputy Chairman of the Board Alexey Matveev. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The official expressed condolences to the Russian delegation in connection with the tragedy that occurred on March 22 and resulted in numerous casualties in Crocus City Hall.

The parties discussed issues of financing the republic’s infrastructure projects in the field of energy, road construction, government procurement, banking support, leasing services and public-private partnership.

Akylbek Japarov noted that this meeting would give an additional impetus for further effective interaction between Kyrgyzstan and Gazprombank, and expressed readiness to introduce other tools in all areas of mutual interest.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Board Alexey Matveev told about the progress of implementation of joint projects, paying special attention to cases in the field of banking support and leasing services.
