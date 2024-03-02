President approves purchase of Keremet Bank by Cabinet of Ministers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on the acquisition by the Cabinet of Ministers of a block of shares in the open joint-stock company Keremet Bank from the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the head of state reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on February 14, 2024.

The law provides for the acquisition by the Cabinet of Ministers, represented by the Ministry of Finance, of 84,770,588 shares of Keremet Bank OJSC, owned by the National Bank and constituting 97.45 percent of the total number of shares. The value of the stake is 7,126.4 billion soms.

The transaction for the acquisition of the asset by the Cabinet of Ministers is carried out outside the stock exchange by direct transfer of funds to the account of the National Bank and making appropriate entries in the register of owners of registered securities of Keremet Bank OJSC. The transfer of ownership of the block of shares in Keremet Bank OJSC from the National Bank to the Cabinet of Ministers, in accordance with the draft law, is exempt from any commission fees and duties provided for by the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.