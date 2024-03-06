13:12
USD 89.43
EUR 97.01
RUB 0.98
English

Aga Khan Fund increases its stake in KICB Bank

The Aga Khan Economic Development Fund has bought out the shares of three shareholders of the Kyrgyz Investment and Credit Bank (KICB). The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange reported.

The financial institution acquired 2 percent of shares from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the German Investment and Development Corporation (DEG) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

As a result, IFC, DEG and the EBRD no longer have shares in KICB, and the Aga Khan Fund holds 72 percent of the shares. Another 18 percent of the shares belong to Habib Bank Limited, 10 percent — to the State Property Management Agency.

Distribution of shares between shareholders was made as part of the phased sale of shares in accordance with the general agreement for the sale and purchase of shares dated December 14, 2017.
link: https://24.kg/english/288380/
views: 158
Print
Related
Omurbek Babanov increases his stake in Kyrgyzstan bank
President approves purchase of Keremet Bank by Cabinet of Ministers
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
Kyrgyz-Czech Bank does not exist in Kyrgyzstan, National Bank warns
European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan
Shares of Eurasian Savings Bank transferred to National Investments Agency
Cabinet of Ministers wants to buy Keremet Bank from National Bank
National Bank extends temporary administration regime at Amanbank
Financial Intelligence Service fines commercial bank 124,000 soms
Shares of State Development Bank transferred to Ministry of Finance
Popular
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
Sergei Lavrov meets with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sergei Lavrov meets with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov meets with business and bankers of Kashgar Akylbek Japarov meets with business and bankers of Kashgar
BMW X7 car burns down in Bishkek BMW X7 car burns down in Bishkek
6 March, Wednesday
12:56
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits China, tremors felt in Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits China, tremors felt in Ky...
12:49
Children's Medical Center planned to be built on the basis of KRSU in Bishkek
11:55
Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan
11:37
Aga Khan Fund increases its stake in KICB Bank
5 March, Tuesday
21:10
March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
21:05
World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
21:00
Head of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov meets with UNDP delegation
20:54
Zhetigen Bakirov appointed member of Board of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund
20:51
Three new roads connecting northern and southern parts to appear in Bishkek