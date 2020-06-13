13:43
Passenger minibus turns over in Panfilovka village, two people killed

A passenger minibus turned over in Panfilovka village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Traffic Safety Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred yesterday at about 18.00. The minibus driver with passengers was traveling from Bishkek to Chaldovar village. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. As a result of the accident, four people, including the driver, received various injuries — they were hospitalized. One person died at the scene, the second — in the medical institution.

Necessary examinations were commissioned.
