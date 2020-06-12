10:18
President of Kyrgyzstan visits farm enterprise in Osh region

As part of a working trip to Osh region, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited a farm enterprise in Aravan district. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of the farm Akbarali Kholbekov told that 26 people were employed at the enterprise, the farm’s territory is 2.1 hectares. Various fruit and vegetable crops are cultivated, including figs, cabbage, persimmons, potatoes, melons, carrots, onions and much more.

The head of state, together with the farmer, inspected the fruit crops, talked with him about the secrets of success in agriculture. Akbarali Kholbekov noted that land is more expensive than gold for any farmer engaged in crop production.

«Kyrgyzstan is rich and strong thanks to such hardworking people like you,» the President stressed.
