President of Kyrgyzstan inspects water projects and visits garden in Osh region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov continues his working trip to Osh region. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The president got acquainted with the progress of projects on expanding irrigation networks and providing the population with clean drinking water in Aravan district.

According to the Director of the State Agency for Water Resources Kokumbek Tashtanaliev, after completion of the project on rehabilitation of irrigation canals in Kerkidan village, water supply will improve on 2,654 hectares of land and annual water losses will be reduced.

The head of state also got acquainted with implementation of the project on providing the population with clean drinking water in Kerkidan, Esenbai villages and in Kur-Tash and Karimberdi villages in Nookat district. Construction work is expected to be completed soon. The project is being implemented at the expense of the republican budget. Its total estimated cost is 62.6 million soms.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that expansion of irrigation networks and their modernization are inextricably linked with issues of increasing agricultural potential and ensuring food security of the country.

In addition, the president inspected a large fruit and berry garden in Naiman village, which is export-oriented and has the potential to provide jobs for up to a thousand people during the harvest season. Local entrepreneur Gulzar Abdylaeva told that the garden, which is completely irrigated by the drip irrigation method, has over 100,000 saplings of peach, cherry, almond and walnut planted in an area of ​​183 hectares. Power lines are laid, an additional transformer is installed. At least 12 water collection tanks have been installed for irrigation. The total sum of attracted local investments in this project amounted to more than 70 million soms.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that projects aimed at development of domestic agriculture and creation of new jobs will find support of the country’s financial institutions.

The President emphasized once again that Kyrgyzstan, thanks to organic agricultural products, has an opportunity to take leading positions in foreign markets, and noted the special importance of supporting such entrepreneurship initiatives for expanding the country’s export potential.