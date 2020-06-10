21:45
Workers from PRC to arrive in Kyrgyzstan to continue road construction

The first flight with specialists from China will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on June 12 to resume full-scale construction work on the project sections of the North — South highway. Press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Due to quarantine measures and closure of international borders, most of the employees of China Road and Bridge Corp., which is the general contractor of the first two projects, were unable to enter the country, stopping all construction work.

«According to the government’s decree dated April 17, the Ministry of Transport and Roads worked out together with the State Migration Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the necessary issues for obtaining permits,» the statement says.

As a result, the Ministry of Transport received 390 entry permits for employees of China Road and Bridge Corp. to the construction site, some of whom will arrive in two days.
