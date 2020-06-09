19:50
President of Kyrgyzstan approves amendments to 2020 budget

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a law amending the law on the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020 and the forecast for 2021–2022. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on May 21, 2020. It approved the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020 on incomes in the amount of 135,346.8 billion soms and expenses of 163,039 billion soms. The maximum deficit of the republican budget for 2020 is set at 27,692.2 billion soms.

«Parameters of the republican budget for 2020 were revised taking into account the current implementation of the republican budget and changes in indicators of socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan in connection with quarantine measures aimed at combating coronavirus. The law comes into force from the day of its official publication,» the statement says.
