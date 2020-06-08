13:23
USD 74.23
EUR 84.12
RUB 1.08
English

Residents of Bishkek, Chui region most often leave Kyrgyzstan

Residents of Bishkek and Chui region most of all left Kyrgyzstan for other countries in 2019. The National Statistical Committee provides such data.

Migration processes in the republic in 2019 were, as before, characterized by a negative migration balance. This means that there were much more departures than arrivals.

In 2019, at least 1,400 people came to Kyrgyzstan for permanent residence, and 7,600 left the republic.

«Migration outflow of the population increased by 14.3 percent. As before, the dominant states in terms of choosing a place of permanent residence are Russia (70.6 percent) and Kazakhstan (18.1 percent),» the National Statistical Committee said.
link: https://24.kg/english/155195/
views: 67
Print
Related
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to transfer information about citizens to each other
President of Kyrgyzstan names risks posed by labor migration
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
More than 3,000 Kyrgyzstanis leave country to work in Korea for 10 years
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan about migration processes: This is a global trend
Boronov: There are forces willing to harm Kyrgyz-Chinese relations
700,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan leave country in search of earnings
Half of Kyrgyzstanis to withdraw from black list of Russia until end of amnesty
Experts voice main causes of internal migration in Kyrgyzstan
Main flows of internal migrants in Kyrgyzstan voiced
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
8 June, Monday
13:12
Education Ministry voices date of late Nationwide Testing Education Ministry voices date of late Nationwide Testi...
13:03
Residents of Bishkek, Chui region most often leave Kyrgyzstan
12:54
Many cases of infecting with COVID-19 registered at family celebrations
12:41
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 7 million people globally
12:30
Two women die in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region