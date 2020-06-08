Residents of Bishkek, Chui region most often leave Kyrgyzstan

Residents of Bishkek and Chui region most of all left Kyrgyzstan for other countries in 2019. The National Statistical Committee provides such data.

Migration processes in the republic in 2019 were, as before, characterized by a negative migration balance. This means that there were much more departures than arrivals.

In 2019, at least 1,400 people came to Kyrgyzstan for permanent residence, and 7,600 left the republic.

«Migration outflow of the population increased by 14.3 percent. As before, the dominant states in terms of choosing a place of permanent residence are Russia (70.6 percent) and Kazakhstan (18.1 percent),» the National Statistical Committee said.