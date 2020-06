Driver of Honda Stepwgn lost control of the vehicle and the car crashed into a concrete fence in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan on June 7 at about 4.00 on the 160th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway (Kok-Moinok-1 village). Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As a result, two women died (39 and 48 years old). Two men (34 and 19 years old) and an 18-year-old girl were injured.

The injured were transported to Balykchy City Hospital.