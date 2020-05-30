17:07
Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from South Korea

Kyrgyzstan received humanitarian aid from South Korea. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the Ministry of Health received PCR tests, as well as laboratory equipment.

It is planned to equip a laboratory in Issyk-Kul region. «Virological studies and screening will be conducted in all regions, if necessary,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

Earlier it was reported that the Government of Korea has allocated $ 300,000 to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus. In addition, by the efforts of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Korea humanitarian aid for more than $ 28,000 was attracted.
link: https://24.kg/english/154251/
