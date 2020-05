The Government of Korea has allocated $ 300,000 to Kyrgyzstan for the fight against coronavirus. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The money was spent on PCR tests and equipment for coronavirus testing.

«In addition, by the efforts of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Korea, humanitarian assistance for more than $ 28,000 has been raised for purchase of PCR tests from private companies and partners. In total, 26,950 PCR tests and two sets of equipment with consumables for testing for coronavirus have been received,» the Government said.