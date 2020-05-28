13:19
Smuggled cargo detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

A Kyrgyzstani was detained in Batken region, who was trying to smuggle cargo across the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. The State Border Service reported.

The 31-year-old man was detained in Chunkur area of Kadamdzhai district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan in a Hyundai Porter car. He tried to illegally export more than 6,700 light bulbs to Uzbekistan outside a checkpoint.

The detainee and the cargo were handed over to the employees of the territorial customs unit for further proceedings.
