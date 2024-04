Batken customs detained smuggled radish seeds weighing almost 800 kilograms. The Customs Service reported.

According to it, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 313 driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was stopped in Zhany-Zher village, Batken district.

During an inspection of its cargo compartment, 798 kilograms of radish seeds produced in Holland were found in packages without shipping documents.

The average market cost of the goods is 2,253,552 soms. The state budget suffered damage of 402,259 soms.

The collected materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region.