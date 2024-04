Southwestern customs stopped smuggling of jewelry worth almost 1.5 million soms. The Customs Service reported.

A Kyrgyzstani, 51, was detained for concealing jewelry (rings, chains, earrings and bracelets) with a total weight of 298 grams from customs control.

The average market value of the detained jewelry is 1,482,978 soms.

The collected materials were sent to the Osh Regional Prosecutor’s Office.