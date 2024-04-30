Illegal import of almost 50 tons of strawberry seedlings prevented

North-East Customs detected illegal import of almost 50 tons of strawberry seedlings. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.
According to it, strawberry seedlings were found in a warehouse in Bishkek without documents confirming the legality of their import into Kyrgyzstan.
It has been established that strawberry seedlings with a total weight of 49,100 kilograms arrived from Turkey. The goods were not delivered to the customs authority, but were immediately unloaded at the recipient’s warehouse.