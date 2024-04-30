Illegal import of almost 50 tons of strawberry seedlings prevented

North-East Customs detected illegal import of almost 50 tons of strawberry seedlings. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, strawberry seedlings were found in a warehouse in Bishkek without documents confirming the legality of their import into Kyrgyzstan.

It has been established that strawberry seedlings with a total weight of 49,100 kilograms arrived from Turkey. The goods were not delivered to the customs authority, but were immediately unloaded at the recipient’s warehouse.

A protocol for the detention of goods was drawn up in accordance with the customs legislation of the EAEU. The amount of damage caused to the state budget amounted to 1,465,207 soms. The collected materials were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office.