11:52
USD 88.66
EUR 94.91
RUB 0.96
English

Illegal import of almost 50 tons of strawberry seedlings prevented

North-East Customs detected illegal import of almost 50 tons of strawberry seedlings. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, strawberry seedlings were found in a warehouse in Bishkek without documents confirming the legality of their import into Kyrgyzstan.

It has been established that strawberry seedlings with a total weight of 49,100 kilograms arrived from Turkey. The goods were not delivered to the customs authority, but were immediately unloaded at the recipient’s warehouse.

A protocol for the detention of goods was drawn up in accordance with the customs legislation of the EAEU. The amount of damage caused to the state budget amounted to 1,465,207 soms. The collected materials were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office.
link: https://24.kg/english/292961/
views: 172
Print
Related
Smuggling of jewelry worth 1.5 million soms prevented at Osh airport
Smuggled seeds worth 2.2 million soms detained in Batken
Smuggling from Russia into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Almost 7 tons of smuggled walnuts detained in Batken
Employees of Batken veterinary control department destroy 30,000 eggs
Illegal import of trucks from China revealed with 7.5 million damage
Kyrgyzstani hiding gold under her clothes detained at Manas airport
Suzak resident makes tunnel under his house for smuggling
Smuggling for almost million soms from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan prevented
Smuggling of lemons prevented in Batken region
Popular
Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025 Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China
Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits
30 April, Tuesday
11:50
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11...
11:23
Smuggling of jewelry worth 1.5 million soms prevented at Osh airport
11:18
Newborn dies in Bishkek maternity hospital, case initiated against doctors
11:06
National Bank issues collectible coin dedicated to EAEU anniversary
10:50
David Cameron criticized for renting luxury jet for Central Asia tour
29 April, Monday
19:13
Water shortage in Central Asia to increase by 30 percent by 2050