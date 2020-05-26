At least 393 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow

At least 393 Kyrgyzstanis returned to Bishkek from Moscow. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

They arrived by Moscow — Bishkek flight operated by Aeroflot airline.

List of passengers was formed by a commission, which, along with representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora and Embassy, ​​included Kyrgyz doctors from medical clinics of Moscow.

In particular, women in late pregnancy, as well as having small children were evacuated to homeland. «In addition, presence of tickets for Aeroflot flights, which were not operated due to the current epidemiological situation, was taken into account,» the center added.

All arrived citizens will be placed in an observation unit in the prescribed manner for medical procedures.