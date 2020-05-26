17:08
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy

A new deputy has appeared in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Central Election Commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, handed the mandate and badge to the next candidate from Onuguu-Progress party, Nurgazy Aidarov, today at a meeting.

He came to the Parliament instead of Iskhak Masaliev, who announced his early resignation at a plenary meeting on May 21.

Nurgazy Aidarov is the brother of a member of Kyrgyzstan faction Salaidin Aidarov. He was a deputy of the fifth convocation of the Parliament from Ata-Zhurt party, and he was a member of faction of Kurmanbek Bakiyev’s party Ak-Zhol in the 4th convocation.
