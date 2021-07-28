14:27
Parties registered six months before elections to be able to run

New amendments have been made to the draft of the new election law. Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Bekeshev reported.

According to him, the relevant committee approved a number of changes. The threshold for political parties has been increased from 3 to 5 percent. The regional one grew, respectively, from 0.3 to 0.5 percent.

Political organizations were given the right to nominate not only a list of candidates, but also candidates from single-mandate constituencies. A norm was introduced on the mandatory availability of higher education for an applicant for a deputy mandate.

In addition, candidates from a single-mandate constituency can be nominated from any district, it is not tied to the constituency by registration.

The ban on the participation of political parties registered six months before the date of the election in the election campaign was removed from the law.

The bill on elections assumes that the Parliament will be formed from to the lists of political parties (54 mandates) and single-mandate constituencies (36 mandates). According to the previous version of the Constitution and the current law on the election of deputies to the Parliament, deputies are elected only from the lists of political parties (120 mandates). At the same time, parties will have to transfer 1 million soms, single-mandate candidates — 100,000 soms in collateral. Party lists will be closed, and one party can take 54 seats. There are no restrictions on places for the political organization, as was the case in the previous version of the Basic Law.
