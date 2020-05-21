Parliamentary deputy Iskhak Masaliev prematurely gives up his seat

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Masaliev prematurely gives up his seat. He stated it at a parliament meeting today.

According to him, the Parliament, despite its constitutional rights, could not take responsibility. «We have a parliamentary-presidential country. But we could not take responsibility. I was elected to the Parliament four times, but I have never seen such criticism against the deputies,» Iskhak Masaliev said.

He noted that he is also responsible for the current situation in the country. «I am ready to assist the state in other areas, but I consider it impossible to continue working as a deputy,» the deputy said.

Iskhak Masaliev apologized to the voters and thanked them.