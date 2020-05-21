13:52
USD 75.69
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Parliamentary deputy Iskhak Masaliev prematurely gives up his seat

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Masaliev prematurely gives up his seat. He stated it at a parliament meeting today.

According to him, the Parliament, despite its constitutional rights, could not take responsibility. «We have a parliamentary-presidential country. But we could not take responsibility. I was elected to the Parliament four times, but I have never seen such criticism against the deputies,» Iskhak Masaliev said.

He noted that he is also responsible for the current situation in the country. «I am ready to assist the state in other areas, but I consider it impossible to continue working as a deputy,» the deputy said.

Iskhak Masaliev apologized to the voters and thanked them.
link: https://24.kg/english/153436/
views: 98
Print
Related
Two new deputies from Kyrgyzstan faction take oath in Parliament
Ex-deputy Yrgal Kadyralieva must pay parliament member 50,000 soms
Deputies develop new requirements for presidential candidates in Kyrgyzstan
Iskhak Masaliev states need to reformat majority coalition
MP gets into traffic accident. His mother died at the scene
Deputy of Nookat district council caught with bribe
Bishkek City Council has new deputy
Deputies suggest toughening punishment for bride kidnapping
Deputy caught with kilogram of heroin in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament deputy Islanbek Sarseitov abandons seat due to new assignment
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Thursday
13:49
U.S. dollar drops below 75 soms in Kyrgyzstan U.S. dollar drops below 75 soms in Kyrgyzstan
13:28
Six employees of State Registration Service contract COVID-19 in Naryn
12:51
Parliamentary deputy Iskhak Masaliev prematurely gives up his seat
12:28
Number of people infected with coronavirus close to 5 million globally
12:14
Four more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan