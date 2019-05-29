12:13
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy

A new deputy appeared in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Ainura Askarova, a member of Kyrgyzstan party, took the oath.

In 1998, she graduated from the Journalism Department of the Kyrgyz National University named after J. Balasagyn, in 2008 — the Academy of Public Administration. Since 2015, she has been studying political science at the graduate school of the Kyrgyz State University named after I. Arabaev.

Ainura Askarova worked for Erkin-Too newspaper, Zamandash magazine, was a Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education and a Speaker of the Parliament. Later, she engaged in party activities.

A vacant seat appeared in the Parliament in connection with the appointment of the deputy Aitmamat Nazarov to the post of the head of the National Energy Holding.
