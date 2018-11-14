11:55
New deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes oath

A new deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Ermamat Tagaev, took the oath. The ceremony took place today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Ermamat Tagaev is a representative of Bir Bol faction. He came to Parliament instead of Askarbek Shadiev who fled the country. He wrote a statement of withdrawal from the faction. The Central Election Commission deprived him of deputy powers.

Prior to this post, Ermamat Tagaev was actively involved in a business and was one of the owners of Isfairam LTD, which is engaged in extraction of sand and gravel.
