New deputy Aibek Osmonov took the oath at today’s session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. He received the deputy seat on the list of Bir Bol party instead of Almazbek Akmatov, who died after a long illness.

Aibek Osmonov founded Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party, but after a scandal left its ranks, joining Yyman Nuru, and became the Chairman of its Political Council. But he withdrew from the party after a while.

Aibek Osmonov is 37 years old, he is a businessman. His brother heads Kaganat Invest firm.