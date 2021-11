A new deputy came to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The day before, at a meeting of the Central Election Commission, he was presented with a deputy badge and a certificate.

It is Nurbek Ismailov, a candidate from the list of Onuguu-Progress party. His predecessor, Meikinbek Abdaliev, voluntarily gave up his seat.

Meikinbek Abdaliev received his deputy mandate in April.