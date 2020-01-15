13:26
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy

New deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan from Ata Meken faction, Nurbek Sydygaliev, has taken the oath today.

He came to the Parliament instead of Almambet Shykmamatov. Leader of the party Omurbek Tekebayev said earlier that there was an agreement that Shykmamatov would give up his mandate and give way to a fellow party member. However, Nurbek Sydygaliev himself denied this information.

Recall, a scandal broke out in Ata Meken at the end of 2019. On December 27, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan prematurely terminated the deputy powers of Almambet Shykmamatov on the basis of submitted application. Aisuluu Mamashova was elected a new leader of Ata Meken parliamentary faction.
