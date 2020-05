A motorcycle driver died as a result of a traffic accident in Bishkek. The Patrol Police Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred at 8.30 today at the intersection of Matrosov and Tolstoy Streets.

«Mercedes Benz, Toyota Ipsum and a motorcycle collided on the road. Driver of the motorcycle died as a result of the traffic accident at the scene. The patrol police are finding out circumstances of the accident,» the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.