Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26

An Aeroflot flight along the route Bishkek — St. Petersburg — Moscow is scheduled for May 26. The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan reports.

Seats on board will be provided only to those citizens, who have registered on the public services portal. In addition, they should be heading for Moscow, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Leningrad, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl, Bryansk, Oryol, Lipetsk, Tambov, Voronezh, Kursk, Pskov, Novgorod, Vologda, Kostroma, Ulyanovsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza Oblasts, Mordovia and Karelia.

«Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and S7 airline tickets are accepted (for canceled flights). If you have no ticket, it can be purchased at the airport before departure,» the message says.
