Four people were killed in a traffic accident on Bishkek — Osh highway. The Traffic Safety Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 01.00. Driver of Honda Odyssey car lost control of the vehicle and fell off a cliff.

«Three people were injured, four more, including the driver, were killed. Three dead were not identified,» the traffic police said.